Greens criticize the payment card for asylum seekers

In the meantime, project staff from the state are monitoring how refugees are using the new card. "The findings will be incorporated into the further timetable," says the provincial council's office. In addition to Volkshilfe and the Red Cross, which are already taking part, there are plans to bring Caritas into the project in the fall. Incidentally, people are unhappy with the way the system was introduced in Lower Austria. Problems are constantly occurring there, which reflects badly on the efforts here.