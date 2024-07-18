Project launched
Greens criticize the payment card for asylum seekers
Member of Parliament Ines Vukajlović from the Green Party speaks of problems with the introduction of the benefits-in-kind card and does not understand why it makes sense. Refugees' use of the card is now being monitored in order to be prepared for the further roll-out.
The office of the responsible provincial councillor Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer (ÖVP) says: "The pilot test has started successfully, everything is running smoothly, there are no problems." The introduction of the so-called benefits-in-kind card for asylum seekers began on Monday of this week. 246 people are taking part in this test. The financial support of seven euros per day was no longer paid out to them in cash, but as a credit on a Visa card.
Criticism of the new form of paying out social benefits comes from MP Ines Vukajlović. She says that many questions are still unanswered and problems that became known in advance have not been solved. She does not criticize the introduction of the card itself, but she does say: "A sensible card could have been introduced. A uniform card system that makes the work of the sponsoring organizations easier and is implemented in a well-considered manner."
In the meantime, project staff from the state are monitoring how refugees are using the new card. "The findings will be incorporated into the further timetable," says the provincial council's office. In addition to Volkshilfe and the Red Cross, which are already taking part, there are plans to bring Caritas into the project in the fall. Incidentally, people are unhappy with the way the system was introduced in Lower Austria. Problems are constantly occurring there, which reflects badly on the efforts here.
