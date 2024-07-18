Gardener of the heart
Your own garden as a cooling summer oasis
Water features - whether bathing pond or "balcony pool" - refresh body and soul. And they are particularly cooling in the summer heat. And it doesn't always have to be a water area for swimming. Professional Patrizia Haslinger provides some inspiration.
Swimming in your own garden is becoming increasingly popular. There are now many different options - from bio pools to "swimming ponds" or plunge pools to near-natural swimming ponds. I have the latter in my own garden, which is why I am sharing my practical tips with you today.
Ecosystem
A garden pond is not just fun and relaxation for the family, it is also a complex ecosystem for animals and plants. The choice of location is important for unadulterated enjoyment of the pond - on the one hand, it should be in an open and sunny location, but on the other, it should also be shaded at midday. If possible, at a distance from large deciduous trees - the "ideal case", but often not feasible in practice, as in my garden. However, with a little "extra effort", water can be realized in most gardens.
Different zones are important
In any case, make sure that the various pond zones are planted with a wide variety of species (natural cleaning). Here are the most important "basics":Deep water zone (40 cm and deeper): Here the water lily is the undisputed "queen of the pond".
"Frogspoon" and "pikeweed" are well suited to the shallow water zone (10 to 40 centimetres deep).
Swamp forget-me-not and marsh marigold thrive particularly well in the swamp zone (10 centimetres deep).
Numerous garden perennials such as iris, meadowsweet, meadow knapweed, water euphorbia and purple loosestrife (perennial of the year 24) grow in the wet zone near the pond. The latter is also much appreciated by insects. Apropos: Please set up a small insect drinking trough in hot weather!
Small water world
But it doesn't always have to be a large pond, a small "water world" can even be created relatively easily on balconies and patios. Use small tubs, tight pots or zinc buckets, for example. The container should hold at least 40 liters and not be placed in direct sunlight. Plant it with mini water lilies and "love curls".
Mini pond in the children's room
A "mini pond" can be created in a large glass bowl in an indoor area or children's room. Floating plants are ideal for this. The mussel flower, also known as water lettuce, is very well known. It has water-clearing properties and likes warm water. Just give it a try - but please don't add any goldfish!
"A 'must-have' in the garden"
After a busy day, water oases help you to keep a cool head: Watch the dragonflies dancing across the water, the birds bathing, the water striders crossing - or observe how gentle "waves", triggered by a light breeze, extend in conical circles towards the shore. That's why, for me as a natural gardener, water - in whatever form - is a must-have in the garden!
Flower ice cubes as the ultimate eye-catcher
With little effort, water and edible garden flowers can be used to conjure up a visual eye-catcher for carafes and drinking glasses. Homemade flower ice cubes are a real hit with young and old alike and give plain drinks that certain something. Whether you want to give yourself a little treat on really sultry days or impress your summer party guests - this stylish cooling maneuver can be done in no time at all.
And this is how it works:
What you need are edible flowers - these include small roses, lavender, mallow, cornflowers, daisies, sage, evening primrose, phlox (there are plenty of edible flowers!) or even mint leaves. Put them in an ice cube tray and fill it halfway with water according to your taste. If you prefer something fruity, you can also use fruit such as blueberries or raspberries instead of flowers. Allow the water in the container to freeze slightly and then fill it up completely - either with water or with transparent juices, which give the ice cubes additional flavor.
The cool refreshment for hot summer days is ready! Enjoy it! And there's even more information in the blog .
