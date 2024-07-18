Your own garden as a cooling summer oasis

Ecosystem

A garden pond is not just fun and relaxation for the family, it is also a complex ecosystem for animals and plants. The choice of location is important for unadulterated enjoyment of the pond - on the one hand, it should be in an open and sunny location, but on the other, it should also be shaded at midday. If possible, at a distance from large deciduous trees - the "ideal case", but often not feasible in practice, as in my garden. However, with a little "extra effort", water can be realized in most gardens.