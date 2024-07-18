Known worldwide
The lake of superlatives
Lake Constance is a tourist hotspot, a source of drinking water, a natural paradise and the center of an extremely strong economic region. Four superlatives about the "Swabian Sea":
For us Vorarlbergers, Lake Constance is basically a matter of course, and awareness of this special treasure can quickly fade into the background. Four superlatives about a lake that is far more than just a standing body of water:
- Known worldwide: According to a recent evaluation by the "Observer" platform, no Austrian lake was reported on more frequently in international media than Lake Constance. In the observation period from May 1 to July 8 of this year, 2477 mentions were counted, with a potential peak reach of 6.2 billion people. These are incredible figures that show The "Lake of Constance" is a household name around the world. This is underpinned by another recent analysis, according to which Lake Constance is by far the most popular Instagram hotspot in both Austria and Switzerland with more than two million hashtags - even ahead of global icons such as the Matterhorn.
- A tourist magnet: The beauty of the lake and the surrounding cultural landscapes attract holidaymakers from all over the world. In 2023, a good 21 million overnight stays were recorded in the entire Lake Constance region. Just for comparison: Vienna, a world-class cultural city, recorded a good 17 million overnight stays.
- Economic power: The international Lake Constance region is also economically powerful beyond tourism. The gross domestic product of the Lake Constance region amounted to around 300 billion euros in 2023, which corresponds to a GDP per capita of a good 70,000 euros. If the region were an EU member state, it would rank third in the GDP per capita ranking behind Luxembourg and Ireland.
- Ecologically valuable: In view of the immense population pressure and the many economic interests, it is astonishing how good the ecological condition of the lake is. This applies not least to the water quality: almost five million people are supplied with drinking water from Lake Constance - a real source of life. The lake is particularly important for birdlife, both as a habitat and as a resting place. 412 bird species have been recorded so far, a diversity that is unique in Central Europe.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
