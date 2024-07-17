Civil defense alert in Traboch, Mautern and Thörl!

The water level of the Liesing also rose extremely overnight. Further houses were at risk of being affected by the flooding. Some residential properties are currently still cut off. A total of 400 firefighters were required in the Leoben area alone. Thomas Meier, state fire service spokesman, summarized 180 operations by around 100 fire departments across the state. "We can only thank all our comrades who have been on duty since the night hours," said Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and his deputy Anton Lang (SPÖ).