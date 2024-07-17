40 people evacuated
Civil defense alert in Traboch, Mautern and Thörl!
Huge amounts of rain fell again on Wednesday night. There was flooding, mudslides and even evacuations, especially in Upper Styria. Civil protection alerts were issued in Traboch, Mautern and Thörl during the night.
Several Styrian municipalities were once again flooded during the night on Wednesday. The ground was saturated from the rainfall of the past days and weeks - people were worried about their belongings. From 11 p.m., all fire departments in the districts of Leoben and Bruck-Mürzzuschlag were once again called upon.
"In the Leoben area, it started in Mautern", reports Stefan Riemelmoser, spokesman for the Leoben fire brigade. Heavy rain fell, causing mudslides, landslides, blockages and flooded cellars. The municipalities of Mautern, Traboch and Thörl were particularly affected - civil defense alerts were issued during the night. Residents were asked to avoid basements and seek out high rooms.
40 people evacuated in Traboch
In Traboch, as many as 40 people had to be evacuated from two districts. "The dam of Lake Traboch was threatening to break", explains Riemelmoser. The residents were housed overnight in an elementary school and were able to return to their homes in the morning. At least in Traboch, the civil protection alarm could now be lifted, according to the provincial warning center.
The water level of the Liesing also rose extremely overnight. Further houses were at risk of being affected by the flooding. Some residential properties are currently still cut off. A total of 400 firefighters were required in the Leoben area alone. Thomas Meier, state fire service spokesman, summarized 180 operations by around 100 fire departments across the state. "We can only thank all our comrades who have been on duty since the night hours," said Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and his deputy Anton Lang (SPÖ).
The Bruck volunteer fire department also reported on Facebook: "Thunderstorm fronts in quick succession, some with large hail, led to several mudslides and flooding." A video from the village of Jauring in the municipality of Aflenz shows a road that resembles a river. From the Mürzzuschlag area it says: "Numerous floods on traffic routes, underpasses, pumping out of cellars and smaller mudslides had to be dealt with by the fire departments."
At the moment, the combined forces are busy with pumping and clearing work. This will continue throughout the day. There is also growing concern about further thunderstorms in the afternoon: "It doesn't look good," says Meier. It could hit the Mur Valley as early as the early afternoon.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.