Perpetrators on the run for now
Gang blew up ATMs again
Another ATM - this time in the Weinviertel region - was targeted by criminals. It was only on Sunday that ATMs were blown up in the Waldviertel. A perpetrator from the Netherlands is believed to be responsible. The Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office is investigating.
"Zealous" ATM blasters are currently causing quite a stir in Lower Austria. After two ATMs were partially blown up at the weekend in Drosendorf in the Waldviertel, as reported, and the perpetrators were put to flight by shots fired by a local resident, the next coup has now taken place in the Weinviertel.
On Tuesday night, perpetrators also blew up an ATM in Schrattenberg in the Mistelbach district. The force of the explosion caused considerable damage to the Raiffeisenbank building.
Group of criminals currently very active
The criminals made off with the loot in the low five-figure range and fled in the direction of the Czech Republic. Based on the modus operandi - another homemade black powder explosive device - the police assume that it is the same group of criminals from the Netherlands. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating.
But that's not all: on Monday, two ATM burglars had a wild chase with the police on the south highway after a break-in at a post office in Burgenland.
Wild chase with injuries
Near Leobersdorf in the district of Baden, a 35-year-old man was handcuffed after a crash with a police car. One officer was injured in the accident. The second offender (47) fell from a roof while fleeing to the Czech Republic and injured himself.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
