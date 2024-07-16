Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Perpetrators on the run for now

Gang blew up ATMs again

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 17:45

Another ATM - this time in the Weinviertel region - was targeted by criminals. It was only on Sunday that ATMs were blown up in the Waldviertel. A perpetrator from the Netherlands is believed to be responsible. The Lower Austrian Criminal Police Office is investigating. 

comment0 Kommentare

"Zealous" ATM blasters are currently causing quite a stir in Lower Austria. After two ATMs were partially blown up at the weekend in Drosendorf in the Waldviertel, as reported, and the perpetrators were put to flight by shots fired by a local resident, the next coup has now taken place in the Weinviertel.

The damage to the building is enormous. (Bild: zVg)
The damage to the building is enormous.
(Bild: zVg)

On Tuesday night, perpetrators also blew up an ATM in Schrattenberg in the Mistelbach district. The force of the explosion caused considerable damage to the Raiffeisenbank building.

Group of criminals currently very active
The criminals made off with the loot in the low five-figure range and fled in the direction of the Czech Republic. Based on the modus operandi - another homemade black powder explosive device - the police assume that it is the same group of criminals from the Netherlands. The State Office of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

But that's not all: on Monday, two ATM burglars had a wild chase with the police on the south highway after a break-in at a post office in Burgenland.

Wild chase with injuries
Near Leobersdorf in the district of Baden, a 35-year-old man was handcuffed after a crash with a police car. One officer was injured in the accident. The second offender (47) fell from a roof while fleeing to the Czech Republic and injured himself.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Weichhart
Petra Weichhart
Andreas Leisser
Andreas Leisser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf