Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ukraine-Russia

Orban: If the EU doesn’t mediate, Trump will

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 16:45

Following criticism of his self-appointed peace missions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on the EU to mediate between Ukraine and Russia itself. US presidential candidate Donald Trump would do so "immediately" if he were elected.

comment0 Kommentare

Orbán's talks with Trump are also controversial among EU leaders (see video above). In any case, Orbán wrote in a letter to EU Council President Charles Michel that he would be prepared to act as a peace mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war "immediately" if he were elected in November. His plans are "detailed and well-founded."

He considers it likely that the US presidential candidate will be elected. This would place a major financial burden on the EU to support the war-torn country. The background to this is the assumption that Trump would stop US aid for the Ukrainian government. The Hungarian Prime Minister is one of the biggest critics of arms deliveries within the EU.

From left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US presidential candidate Donald Trump (archive image) (Bild: The Associated Press)
From left: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US presidential candidate Donald Trump (archive image)
(Bild: The Associated Press)

Copy of "pro-war policy" 
Orbán accused the EU of merely copying the "pro-war policy" of the current US administration. "In the current situation, we can (however) find a window of opportunity with a strong moral and rational basis to open a new chapter in our policy." The politician suggests talking to China's government about a peace conference and re-establishing diplomatic contacts with Russia. Communication should also take place with the countries of the southern hemisphere.

The national conservative politician is largely isolated among the 27 EU governments. He is said to be close not only to Trump, but also to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Only Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico openly shares the skepticism about arms deliveries to Ukraine. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf