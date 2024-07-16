Ukraine-Russia
Orban: If the EU doesn’t mediate, Trump will
Following criticism of his self-appointed peace missions, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has called on the EU to mediate between Ukraine and Russia itself. US presidential candidate Donald Trump would do so "immediately" if he were elected.
Orbán's talks with Trump are also controversial among EU leaders (see video above). In any case, Orbán wrote in a letter to EU Council President Charles Michel that he would be prepared to act as a peace mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war "immediately" if he were elected in November. His plans are "detailed and well-founded."
He considers it likely that the US presidential candidate will be elected. This would place a major financial burden on the EU to support the war-torn country. The background to this is the assumption that Trump would stop US aid for the Ukrainian government. The Hungarian Prime Minister is one of the biggest critics of arms deliveries within the EU.
Copy of "pro-war policy"
Orbán accused the EU of merely copying the "pro-war policy" of the current US administration. "In the current situation, we can (however) find a window of opportunity with a strong moral and rational basis to open a new chapter in our policy." The politician suggests talking to China's government about a peace conference and re-establishing diplomatic contacts with Russia. Communication should also take place with the countries of the southern hemisphere.
The national conservative politician is largely isolated among the 27 EU governments. He is said to be close not only to Trump, but also to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Only Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico openly shares the skepticism about arms deliveries to Ukraine.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
