Horrific tractor-trailer accident: three men charged

What exactly happened?

The three men are said to have become aware of police checks at the Simbach border crossing on the day of the crime and directed the driver of the minibus to the Burghausen border crossing. When the driver noticed that he had attracted the attention of police officers, he is said to have accelerated after a phone call with the scouts - the completely overcrowded vehicle reached speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour. On entering the Waldkraiburg/Ampfing highway exit, the minibus overturned with catastrophic consequences.