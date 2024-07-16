Seven people dead
Horrific tractor-trailer accident: three men charged
Nine months have passed since the tragic accident involving a tractor-trailer on the Autobahn 94 in Upper Bavaria. Now the public prosecutor's office in Traunstein has brought charges against three suspected organizers of the trip. The accusation: smuggling with fatal consequences, according to the authorities.
The minibus in which the 24-year-old driver sped away from the police was completely overcrowded at the time. Seven passengers died, including a child. The driver is still under investigation - the public prosecutor's office has charged him with seven counts of murder.
A total of three men, who were 17, 22 and 23 years old at the time of the crime in October 2023, are in custody. The other two are strongly suspected of having organized and carried out the smuggling as so-called "scout drivers" together with the driver.
Scout drivers
- Organize tows and accompany the actual towing vehicle with other cars
- Scout out where police checks are taking place
- Then direct the driver via other routes
According to the public prosecutor's office, however, it assumes that the scouts - unlike the driver - did not act with intent to kill and were therefore guilty of smuggling with fatal consequences.
The juvenile chamber at Traunstein District Court must now decide whether to admit the charges. The vehicle had a Viennese license plate. The 24-year-old stateless driver was resident in the German capital.
What exactly happened?
The three men are said to have become aware of police checks at the Simbach border crossing on the day of the crime and directed the driver of the minibus to the Burghausen border crossing. When the driver noticed that he had attracted the attention of police officers, he is said to have accelerated after a phone call with the scouts - the completely overcrowded vehicle reached speeds of up to 180 kilometers per hour. On entering the Waldkraiburg/Ampfing highway exit, the minibus overturned with catastrophic consequences.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.