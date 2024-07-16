90 cattle saved
It was a fight against time that firefighters had to overcome on Monday during a major fire on a farm in Tarsdorf. The barn, which was home to 90 cattle at the time, had gone up in flames. While rescuing the animals, a firefighter was attacked and injured by a bull.
This operation presented the firefighters with difficult conditions. A fire had broken out on a farm in Tarsdorf in the area of the exercise barn. When the emergency services arrived on site, the building was already fully engulfed in flames and quickly spread to the cattle shed, which was also ablaze after a short time.
Building was destroyed
In the most adverse conditions, firefighters and local residents tried to rescue the 90 animals outside, which they eventually succeeded in doing. Unfortunately, the farm building could not be saved and was completely burnt out.
Brought to hospital
While trying to catch the free-roaming cattle, a firefighter was suddenly attacked by a bull and thrown to the ground. The injured 62-year-old had to be taken to hospital. The fire was prevented from spreading to the residential building.
Search for the cause
Some of the rescued cattle suffered injuries, but none of the animals had to be slaughtered. The exact cause of the fire is still unclear. Investigators from the State Office of Criminal Investigation and fire experts from the state are working to clarify the case.
