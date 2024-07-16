Vorteilswelt
With a Stanley knife

Another incident at Yppenplatz: man (39) attacked

Nachrichten
16.07.2024 13:11

After the incident on Sunday, there was another violent altercation on Yppenplatz in Vienna on Monday evening. This time a 39-year-old man punched a 15-year-old in the face with his fist. A short time later, the teenager attacked the older man with a Stanley knife in the same place. 

A fight broke out between a 15-year-old Afghan and a 39-year-old man, whose origin is not known, at 10pm on Monday night at Yppenplatz in Vienna-Ottakring. The older man hit the younger man in the face with his fist. The police were alerted and pressed charges. A rescue operation was not necessary for the facial injury.

A short time later, the officers were called back to the same location. The previously attacked teenager wanted to take revenge on the older man, attacked him with a Stanley knife and fled. 

Following the large-scale operation by the Vienna police at Yppenplatz in Vienna (photo from Sunday evening), another violent incident occurred on Monday evening. (Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA (Archivbild))
Following the large-scale operation by the Vienna police at Yppenplatz in Vienna (photo from Sunday evening), another violent incident occurred on Monday evening.
(Bild: APA/ALEX HALADA (Archivbild))

Cuts to the face 
The older man suffered cuts to his face as a result of the attack. Medical treatment by the emergency services was necessary. However, the man did not want to go to hospital for further treatment. 

The Vienna State Office of Criminal Investigation is now investigating on suspicion of intentional grievous bodily harm. Both suspects have yet to be questioned. 

Initial questioning of the victims of the shots fired at Yppenplatz
The two victims of the shots fired at Yppenplatz on Sunday evening (see video above) have now been questioned. An 18-year-old Syrian and a 22-year-old man of no nationality were injured in this altercation. 

Initial questioning supports the suspicion that it was an altercation in the drug scene.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

