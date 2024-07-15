Vorteilswelt
Bayer professional disappointed

Cucurella bogeyman again: “Those who don’t understand”

Nachrichten
15.07.2024 17:56

Marc Cucurella had a tough time after his controversial handball scene in Spain's European Championship quarter-final against Germany. He was singled out as a bogeyman by many Germany fans and was booed in the semi-final and final. Leverkusen player Alejandro Grimaldo was therefore disappointed with the fans and backed his national team colleague. Meanwhile, Cucurella himself also spoke out again. 

comment0 Kommentare

For many German fans, Cucurella is the personified bogeyman who ended the host nation's summer fairytale. The defender had blocked a shot from Jamal Musiala with his hand in injury time of the European Championship quarter-final. There was no penalty whistle. As a result, he was again greeted with whistles and boos from some fans in the final against England on Sunday. 

Marc Cucurella (right) did a lap of honor with the trophy after the European Championship triumph. (Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)
Marc Cucurella (right) did a lap of honor with the trophy after the European Championship triumph.
(Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)

The Spaniards, on the other hand, showed a lack of understanding for these actions. As reported by "ran", Alejandro Grimaldo, who recently won the double with Bayer Leverkusen, was disappointed with the German fans. "For me, the Germans have always been very respectful - but they weren't here," said the 28-year-old after the final. 

Meanwhile, Grimaldo doesn't understand why his national team colleague was singled out as the bogeyman: "He didn't do anything wrong and it's also incredible pressure. If you don't understand that, you'd better keep quiet". However, the Leverkusen professional said that he now wanted to enjoy winning the title more anyway. 

Alejandro Grimaldo with the European Championship trophy, applause also from Marc Cucurella (right). (Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)
Alejandro Grimaldo with the European Championship trophy, applause also from Marc Cucurella (right).
(Bild: AFP/APA/INA FASSBENDER)

Cucurella himself also spoke out again after the European Championship triumph about the whistles against him. "The most important thing is that we won the European Championship. So if we keep on winning and they keep on whistling, then that's to be welcomed," said the 25-year-old, making a final point. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

