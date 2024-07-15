National Council election
FPÖ remains at the top of the polls with 27.2 percent
Two months before the national elections, the FPÖ is still leading the polls. In the APA election trend, it currently stands at 27.2 percent, followed by the ÖVP and SPÖ.
The ÖVP has 23.1 percent, while the SPÖ has just under two percentage points less. Although the Social Democrats have actually had the better poll results since the beginning of the year, they have had to settle for third place since the middle of the previous month.
NEOS narrowly overtake the Greens
The NEOS and the Greens are also close together. According to the APA election trend, they currently achieve ten and 9.5 percent respectively. The NEOS have often been ahead in polls since the beginning of the year.
Here you can see the parties' poll results between February and July 2024.
The Beer Party currently has a good chance of making it into the National Council: a five-week poll average gives it 5.1%. Four percent is required in Austria. Recently, however, the figures have fallen slightly, with the small party still polling at 6.5 percent in mid-June.
KPÖ would not make it in
The situation is different for the KPÖ: It currently holds just 2.5 percent and would therefore miss out on a place in the National Council. The Communists only achieved just over four percent this year between the end of March and the end of April, immediately after their strong performance in the mayoral election in Salzburg.
For the APA election trend, polls conducted in the past five weeks and published at federal, provincial and municipal level ("Sunday poll") are summarized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.