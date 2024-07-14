Not Yamal! Rodri is the best player of the tournament

The Barcelona shooting star, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday, also shone on the right wing in the final. With a dream goal in the semi-final against France (2:1), Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history and also provided a total of four assists. Including the pass for Nico Williams' 1:0 in the final in Berlin. "It's a dream come true," said Yamal after winning the title. "I'm already looking forward to when we come back to Spain."