Setting the pace for Spain
Not Yamal! Rodri is the best player of the tournament
Spanish midfielder Rodri has been voted the best player at the European Football Championship. At the tournament in Germany, the 28-year-old from Manchester City impressed as a pacemaker in the center and also scored a goal in the 4:1 group match against Georgia.
In Sunday's final against England (2:1), Rodri was apparently substituted at the break due to thigh problems. The trophy for the best young professional of the tournament went to his 17-year-old compatriot Lamine Yamal.
The Barcelona shooting star, who celebrated his 17th birthday on Saturday, also shone on the right wing in the final. With a dream goal in the semi-final against France (2:1), Yamal became the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history and also provided a total of four assists. Including the pass for Nico Williams' 1:0 in the final in Berlin. "It's a dream come true," said Yamal after winning the title. "I'm already looking forward to when we come back to Spain."
Many top scorers
A total of six players won the title of top scorer at the European Championships. Spain's Dani Olmo, England captain Harry Kane, Cody Gakpo (Netherlands), Jamal Musiala (Germany), Georges Mikautadze (Georgia) and Ivan Schranz (Slovakia) each scored three goals.
Unlike in 2012, when six players also scored three goals, but Spain's Fernando Torres received the "Golden Boot" due to several assists and fewer minutes played, this year all six players received the award.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
