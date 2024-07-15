The idyll in the town is gone after the belt attack

Mayor Gerhard Lentschig also heard of one such case. "Of course the incident was tragic. But the man is locked away and can no longer do anything to us," he says, emphasizing that this was "an isolated case". Of course, everyone can react as they wish, but he personally would not want to restrict the children's freedom because of this: "It is much more important to give the children comprehensive information on how to react correctly in an emergency." Lentschig also wants "Horn to remain the feel-good town we are used to" because of its high quality of life.