“You have to grab this opportunity right away”

In the subway on the way to the Olympic Stadium. "Again and again, again and again Austria!" Interrogated? No! Red-White-Red is also represented at the final. Even with a larger delegation than you might think. "We won the tickets in the UEFA prize draw," beam Ingalisa and Klaus from Vienna, "to experience a final like this is absolutely amazing." The two posed for the "Krone" in front of the Kaier-Wilhelm-Gedächniskirche on Breitscheidplatz in the western center of Berlin. "The atmosphere in this city is brilliant," says Ingalisa, enjoying the trip to the big soccer world.