ÖFB fans at the final:
“You have to grab this opportunity right away”
Fans from all over Austria got tickets for the European Championship final. The "Krone" met the red-white-red supporters for a short photo shoot in Berlin.
The "Krone" reports from Berlin
In the subway on the way to the Olympic Stadium. "Again and again, again and again Austria!" Interrogated? No! Red-White-Red is also represented at the final. Even with a larger delegation than you might think. "We won the tickets in the UEFA prize draw," beam Ingalisa and Klaus from Vienna, "to experience a final like this is absolutely amazing." The two posed for the "Krone" in front of the Kaier-Wilhelm-Gedächniskirche on Breitscheidplatz in the western center of Berlin. "The atmosphere in this city is brilliant," says Ingalisa, enjoying the trip to the big soccer world.
"Greetings to you!" - "Hi, what are you doing there?" Boys and girls in Austria jerseys meet by chance in the fan zone. "We're from Innsbruck," the fans high-five each other. "And we've come from Burgenland."
A motley crew from three provinces get in the mood for the hit between England and Spain. "It's a shame we didn't get this far - our national team deserved more! The defeat to Turkey was unnecessary."
Six friends from St. Michael im Lungau arrived in ÖFB shirts, Germany shirts and England jerseys. "We were also lucky in the draw for the final tickets," says a Salzburger, "when you get a chance like that, you have to go for it straight away."
"My boss doesn't know I'm there"
Not all of them were available for "Krone" photos, Hermann from Graz admitted meekly: "I'm not allowed in the newspaper. My boss doesn't know I'm there - because officially I'm on sick leave until Tuesday."
A dream came true for two brothers from Salzburg. "Our first European Championship final," Michael was delighted with the coveted tickets, "we're experiencing a piece of sporting history live." Brother Christoph nodded beside him. "It's going to be exciting. Because one of us is for England, the other for Spain." But that doesn't mean there are any differences. "Only positive vibes reign here, a soccer festival couldn't be more beautiful." Dozens of photos were taken with English and Spanish fans as a memento.
