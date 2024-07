“I check very carefully whether I would fit in there”

"Krone": You are in the middle of preparations with Sturm. How satisfied are you with the weeks so far, do you notice a certain saturation in the team after winning the double?

Christian Ilzer: It's a challenge. The entire Sturm apparatus has been very successful, now it's about preparing for the next tasks. It's a process that I can influence, but one that you have to go through. Success brings about certain things, but we have the next milestones ahead of us that we want to tackle.