Detailed insights
“Strange river” Leitha has a lot to tell
Book author and landscape ecologist Heinz Wiesbauer describes the unusual river history of the Schwarza and Leitha.
"The Schwarza and Leitha are exciting rivers. Although they are not among the really big waters, they still have a very interesting history of use," explains landscape ecologist Heinz Wiesbauer, who deals with the special features of the two rivers in his new book "Von Schwarza und Leitha".
The Leitha, which originates in Lanzenkirchen in the district of Wiener Neustadt at the confluence of the alpine wild river Schwarza and the Pitten, was politically important for many centuries. During the monarchy, for example, it represented the border within the empire - and gave its name to the Austrian part "Cisleithania" and the Hungarian part "Transleithania" of the Habsburg Monarchy.
Under natural conditions, the lower Schwarza and upper Leitha fall dry at times as the water disappears into the gravel bed. However, the water is not lost, but recharges the groundwater.
Landschaftsökologe Heinz Wiesbauer
Bild: zVg
However, the seeping water is not lost, but enriches the groundwater, Wiesbauer explains. The Mitterndorf depression is the largest groundwater deposit in Central Europe and an incredible treasure for the people of Lower Austria as a water reservoir
Insights into hydraulic engineering
The author also shows the achievements of hydraulic engineering: the foundation of Wiener Neustadt would not have been possible without the water extraction from the Leitha by the Kehrbach. But his book also highlights other achievements, such as the construction of the Wiener Hochquellenleitung and the Wiener Neustädter Canal. The focus is on the regulation measures from the 18th century onwards as well as the revitalization measures of more recent times.
Info: www.heinzwiesbauer.at
