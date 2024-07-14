“Strange river” Leitha has a lot to tell

Insights into hydraulic engineering

The author also shows the achievements of hydraulic engineering: the foundation of Wiener Neustadt would not have been possible without the water extraction from the Leitha by the Kehrbach. But his book also highlights other achievements, such as the construction of the Wiener Hochquellenleitung and the Wiener Neustädter Canal. The focus is on the regulation measures from the 18th century onwards as well as the revitalization measures of more recent times.