ÖVP does not see care as hard work everywhere

Mutual malice

The SPÖ interprets this as a sign that there is "a lot of rumbling" in the ÖVP Lower Austria. This is because Zauner is "going against his own state party". In St. Pölten's Ferstlergasse, the black party headquarters of Lower Austria, they succinctly refer to the "difference between state and federal politics". And also to the fact that SPÖ leader Andreas Babler skipped this vote in the Federal Council: "Does he not stand by the motion of his own parliamentary group?"