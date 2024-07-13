80th Generali Open
Many attractions at the start of the tournament in Kitzbühel
The 80th Generali Open in Kitzbühel is just around the corner, including a free concert by the Austrian band "folkshilfe" - on the qualifying Sunday. The "Krone" knows what else is planned.
The countdown is on! The top-class tennis tournament will once again attract the crowds from 20 to 27 July, with advance ticket sales "record-breaking" according to the organizers. All tickets for the final Saturday are sold out, and the other days are also running out.
"Krone" truck: competitions, autograph sessions and much more!
The "Krone" will also be there live again - as the main print media partner. We not only report on all our channels, but also have numerous attractions for visitors. Our "Krone" truck will be in the middle of the grounds. High-profile "Krone" guests from all sectors gather there, we raffle off tickets for the "Krone" sector in the center court every day and hold autograph sessions with tennis players. And at the "Krone" Ladies Day on Tuesday, we will once again be inviting 1000 women!
DJ, free veal sausages and pretzels, concert
There will be even more on offer than usual on the qualifying weekend (July 20 and 21). The "Trade Village" will be open from 10.30 a.m., with lots of fun and games for young and old. And from around 5 pm, the tournament opening will take place with a kronehit DJ.
At the 9th Huber's Weißwurst-Frühschoppen on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be 1000 Weißwurst sausages and pretzels for free. And from around 5 pm, the band "folkshilfe" will be rocking a live concert including the hits "Seit a poa Tog", "Schena Mensch" and "Najo eh". Unbelievable, but true: admission is free!
Cooperation with the Verkehrsverbund Tirol (VVT)
Florian Zinnagl, Managing Director, has further good news: "For the first time, we have a cooperation with the VVT. All visitors can travel to and from the tournament free of charge on public transport during the tournament week. We are happy about everyone!"
