Many attractions at the start of the tournament in Kitzbühel

"Krone" truck: competitions, autograph sessions and much more!

The "Krone" will also be there live again - as the main print media partner. We not only report on all our channels, but also have numerous attractions for visitors. Our "Krone" truck will be in the middle of the grounds. High-profile "Krone" guests from all sectors gather there, we raffle off tickets for the "Krone" sector in the center court every day and hold autograph sessions with tennis players. And at the "Krone" Ladies Day on Tuesday, we will once again be inviting 1000 women!