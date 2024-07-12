Up to 30 euros
Companies no longer want to issue receipts
Whether it's a little brownie, an ice cream cone or a haircut, businesses have had to issue a receipt even for invoices over a few euros since the introduction of the cash register obligation. Many sectors now want this to only be mandatory for invoices over 30 euros. This is intended to reduce the bureaucratic burden.
Most of us don't even look at the receipt after a small purchase or a visit to the pub and throw it away straight away. A good 70 percent of all payments relate to bills of less than ten euros. In total, however, around 560,000 kilometers of receipts are printed each year just for these small amounts. This requires 2950 tons of wood or 2,000 spruce trees - not exactly environmentally friendly, according to the Wirtschaftsbund. However, business people are particularly annoyed by the bureaucratic burden. According to the survey, 57 percent of them want the general obligation to issue receipts to be abolished and only require invoices for amounts over 30 euros. Since the introduction of electronic cash registers in 2016, sales have been transparent for the tax authorities anyway. The obligation to always issue an invoice, which was also decided at the time, would therefore be unnecessary and annoying. According to the Wirtschaftsbund, 56 percent of the population are also in favor of ending the paper-based system. After all, according to the law, consumers actually have to keep the bill until they leave the store - after all, there could still be a financial check outside.
560,000 kilometers of receipts per year
However, the deeper background to the current initiative against the flood of paper is that businesses as a whole feel overwhelmed by too much bureaucracy. Large companies could now save time and money by sending invoices via a cell phone app, for example, while small companies are left to deal with the paperwork.
"We want to do our work and do it in the best possible way, and that's that," demands Renate Scheichelbauer-Schuster, representative of the Chamber of Commerce for local trade and craft businesses.
Bureaucracy costs businesses and tradespeople 4.3 billion euros
According to a new study, these sectors alone have to spend more than 69 million working hours a year on bureaucratic tasks. This corresponds to the work of 42,190 full-time employees or a total of 6.6 percent of total personnel capacity. In times of a shortage of skilled workers, this is no longer sustainable, according to Scheichelbauer-Schuster. And the regulations are not only constantly increasing, they are also becoming more expensive. The administrative effort already costs 2.6 billion euros internally, i.e. mainly in working time. Added to this are costs for tax consultants, payroll accountants etc. of a further 1.7 billion. These combined costs of 4.3 billion euros already "eat up" 3.3 percent of the total commercial turnover of just under 130 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.