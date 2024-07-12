Companies no longer want to issue receipts

Most of us don't even look at the receipt after a small purchase or a visit to the pub and throw it away straight away. A good 70 percent of all payments relate to bills of less than ten euros. In total, however, around 560,000 kilometers of receipts are printed each year just for these small amounts. This requires 2950 tons of wood or 2,000 spruce trees - not exactly environmentally friendly, according to the Wirtschaftsbund. However, business people are particularly annoyed by the bureaucratic burden. According to the survey, 57 percent of them want the general obligation to issue receipts to be abolished and only require invoices for amounts over 30 euros. Since the introduction of electronic cash registers in 2016, sales have been transparent for the tax authorities anyway. The obligation to always issue an invoice, which was also decided at the time, would therefore be unnecessary and annoying. According to the Wirtschaftsbund, 56 percent of the population are also in favor of ending the paper-based system. After all, according to the law, consumers actually have to keep the bill until they leave the store - after all, there could still be a financial check outside.