Belgian double victory on the 13th stage

Numerous breakaway groups formed on the flat stage thanks to the wind edges. They were always caught. This led to a hectic finale including a crash at the front of the peloton. However, none of the contenders for the overall classification had to go down. Gall found himself in the second group at the finish. "The guys did a great job of closing the gap," praised the Decathlon captain, who was classified at the same time as the other classement riders.