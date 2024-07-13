How an industrial ruin becomes a chic residential oasis

Building a new district on the site of an industrial ruin requires a lot of patience. Nowhere is this better known than in Brunn am Gebirge. Two decades ago, the old glass factory in the town in the district of Mödling came to an end and the idea of creating living space on the 90,000 square meter site soon germinated. However, it was to take many years of intense political wrangling before the go-ahead could be given for the "Quartier 21 - die grüne Mitte" project.