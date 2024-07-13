Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Old glass factory

How an industrial ruin becomes a chic residential oasis

Nachrichten
13.07.2024 05:50

Living space for the young local population, a park and a rail link: the site of the old glass factory in Brunn am Gebirge is being "upgraded". However, this project also shows what is needed above all - a lot of patience.

comment0 Kommentare

Building a new district on the site of an industrial ruin requires a lot of patience. Nowhere is this better known than in Brunn am Gebirge. Two decades ago, the old glass factory in the town in the district of Mödling came to an end and the idea of creating living space on the 90,000 square meter site soon germinated. However, it was to take many years of intense political wrangling before the go-ahead could be given for the "Quartier 21 - die grüne Mitte" project.

Now the time has come
"The state has now confirmed the validity of the zoning," announces Mayor Andreas Linhart (SPÖ) and emphasizes: "Due to the low building density, there will be a lot of green space here." As an example, the head of the town cites a 7000 square meter public park. However, the main purpose of the new district will be 580 apartments - half of them subsidized - which will be created by project operators Wiener Städtische and Neue Heimat. The municipality is acquiring 10,000 square meters to build care and social facilities, for example.

Wieseneder, Linhart, Schmitzer and Wiltschnigg (from left) announce: Demolition work on the site is to start this year. (Bild: Gemeinde Brunn/Johanna Hoblik)
Wieseneder, Linhart, Schmitzer and Wiltschnigg (from left) announce: Demolition work on the site is to start this year.
(Bild: Gemeinde Brunn/Johanna Hoblik)

Even a train station planned
"Turning an old industrial and commercial area into a modern, multifunctional district is a milestone for Brunn am Gebirge," Klaus Wiltschnigg from Wiener Städtische and Neue Heimat boss Christian Wieseneder are convinced. And Christian Schmitzer (Neos), transport spokesman in the town hall coalition, emphasizes that the four-track extension of the southern line even includes a dedicated rapid transit station for "Quartier 21".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Niederösterreich-Krone
Niederösterreich-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf