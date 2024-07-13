Old glass factory
How an industrial ruin becomes a chic residential oasis
Living space for the young local population, a park and a rail link: the site of the old glass factory in Brunn am Gebirge is being "upgraded". However, this project also shows what is needed above all - a lot of patience.
Building a new district on the site of an industrial ruin requires a lot of patience. Nowhere is this better known than in Brunn am Gebirge. Two decades ago, the old glass factory in the town in the district of Mödling came to an end and the idea of creating living space on the 90,000 square meter site soon germinated. However, it was to take many years of intense political wrangling before the go-ahead could be given for the "Quartier 21 - die grüne Mitte" project.
Now the time has come
"The state has now confirmed the validity of the zoning," announces Mayor Andreas Linhart (SPÖ) and emphasizes: "Due to the low building density, there will be a lot of green space here." As an example, the head of the town cites a 7000 square meter public park. However, the main purpose of the new district will be 580 apartments - half of them subsidized - which will be created by project operators Wiener Städtische and Neue Heimat. The municipality is acquiring 10,000 square meters to build care and social facilities, for example.
Even a train station planned
"Turning an old industrial and commercial area into a modern, multifunctional district is a milestone for Brunn am Gebirge," Klaus Wiltschnigg from Wiener Städtische and Neue Heimat boss Christian Wieseneder are convinced. And Christian Schmitzer (Neos), transport spokesman in the town hall coalition, emphasizes that the four-track extension of the southern line even includes a dedicated rapid transit station for "Quartier 21".
