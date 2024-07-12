Vorteilswelt
The Olympics can come

Why Jakob Schubert is particularly looking forward to Paris

Nachrichten
12.07.2024 13:36

July 26 marks the start of the Summer Olympics in Paris. Austria's figurehead in climbing, Jakob Schubert, is considered a great medal hope. In the krone.tv sports talk, the 33-year-old from Innsbruck talks about his memories of bronze in Tokyo 2021, what has happened in the meantime, to what extent he has been able to optimize his climbing style once again and what he associates with the French capital. 

Positive memories of Paris, ambitious perfectionist
Jakob Schubert celebrated his first world championship title twelve years ago in the city of love of all places. Away from his sporting success, the exceptional climber has been drawn to Fontainebleau (a well-known bouldering area near Paris) several times. The connection between him and the European metropolis therefore seems to be a good one.

Jakob Schubert is aiming high in Paris. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Jakob Schubert is aiming high in Paris.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

With top preparation, Schubert wants to leave nothing to chance and a medal is clearly his chosen goal. The 33-year-old is generally regarded as an ambitious perfectionist, which is also reflected in his free time. The Innsbruck native likes to pass the time with chess and online gaming. "I love analytical and logical thinking," says Schubert, who, as a numbers person, probably only has the numbers one to three in his head during the Olympic Games.

Watch the full interview with Jakob Schubert in the video.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Grasl
Martin Grasl
