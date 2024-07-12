Why Jakob Schubert is particularly looking forward to Paris

With top preparation, Schubert wants to leave nothing to chance and a medal is clearly his chosen goal. The 33-year-old is generally regarded as an ambitious perfectionist, which is also reflected in his free time. The Innsbruck native likes to pass the time with chess and online gaming. "I love analytical and logical thinking," says Schubert, who, as a numbers person, probably only has the numbers one to three in his head during the Olympic Games.



Watch the full interview with Jakob Schubert in the video.