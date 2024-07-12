Klingers advance to the quarter-finals with a strong performance

"I was speechless on match point!"

The Klingers had to tremble in the first set despite taking a clear lead at one point. The sisters finally converted their fifth set point to make it 24:22. The second set was evenly poised for a long time, but towards the end the Spaniards capitalized on rare mistakes by the Klingers. In the decider, Dorina and Ronja stepped up their already strong performance, played extremely confidently in the sideout and won spectacular points on their opponents' serve.