These are the cheapest mobile phone providers

These are the cheapest mobile providers

Mobile providers have also recognized the increasing demand for data volume. They are offering ever larger data packages, some of which are even unlimited. With the best offers from the 15 cheapest providers, the minimum is already 30 GB. Currently, the lowest price is being paid for the introductory promotion of the new "up³ Smart" tariff from Drei, which offers 1000 text messages/minutes and 50 GB of data at a competitive price of 4.90 euros (later 9.90 euros) per month.