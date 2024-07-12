Comparison shows:
These are the cheapest mobile phone providers
The first discount mobile provider was launched in Austria in 2005, and today the market is highly competitive with over 30 providers. And it's not just virtual mobile operators that dial into other networks that are offering competitive prices, the three major providers are also vying with each other - but which of them is the cheapest?
The tariff comparison portal durchblicker.at investigated this question and identified the 15 cheapest providers. The result: Austrian mobile customers currently pay between five and twelve euros per month for the scope of services of around 30 to 50 gigabytes of data volume and at least 1000 minutes/text messages.
"The mobile communications market in Austria is currently undergoing radical change," says Jonas Maurer, telecommunications expert at the comparison portal. "First of all, there is the development that tariffs have become much more transparent with the abolition of the service fee. At the same time, the services are getting better and better and the increasing demand for data volume is being met."
This can also be seen in the company's own users, who most frequently request tariffs with 30 to 40 gigabytes of mobile data volume - at 47%, they account for the majority of comparisons, says Maurer.
These are the cheapest mobile providers
Mobile providers have also recognized the increasing demand for data volume. They are offering ever larger data packages, some of which are even unlimited. With the best offers from the 15 cheapest providers, the minimum is already 30 GB. Currently, the lowest price is being paid for the introductory promotion of the new "up³ Smart" tariff from Drei, which offers 1000 text messages/minutes and 50 GB of data at a competitive price of 4.90 euros (later 9.90 euros) per month.
At Lidl Connect, the "L" tariff with 1500 text messages/minutes and 55 GB of data currently costs EUR 7.47 per month. Similarly inexpensive is spusu with the "spusu legendär spezial" tariff at an effective EUR 7.69 per month, which offers slightly less data volume at 40 GB, but significantly higher download speeds. This is followed by yesss! with its "Complete XL+" tariff, which effectively costs EUR 7.83 per month for 50 GB of data and 2000 minutes/text messages.
