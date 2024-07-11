Weapons found
Police warn: Hot days for Viennese terror gangs
The concerted police action against the violent clans in Vienna has been a complete success so far: from Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 reports were filed and a bloody attack in Floridsdorf was thwarted. Two weapons have also been seized. The weekend will now be the yardstick!
Brigittenau, Meidling and almost Floridsdorf. The bloody orgies of violence in Vienna, between Chechens and Syrians, would probably have gone on happily over the past few nights - were it not for a major offensive by the local police. Hundreds of officers are trying to restore order on the streets of Vienna, and the police are unpacking the proverbial crowbar once again for the coming weekend.
This has already had its first effect: in the area of Bodenstedtgasse in the 21st district, there was another "rendezvous" between two thug clans at around 6.15 pm on Wednesday. A 13-year-old boy was allegedly threatened by an unknown knifeman.
Few traces, but still successful ...
Due to the rapid arrival of the police forces, the violent phantom and his gang of terrorists fled. However, an immediate manhunt was unsuccessful. During the dicey incident, 42 identities were established and 38 people were searched, but a further escalation was prevented.
That would also be the plan for the next few days: "All in all, the priority actions have been very successful so far. From Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 charges were filed. Two weapons were also seized," explains police spokesman Mattias Schuster.
Nevertheless, the tension remains high!
