80 days before NR election
Beer party presents first “package of demands”
80 days before the National Council elections on September 29, the Beer Party has given an initial insight into its program. According to party leader Dominik Wlazny, this includes demands such as elections at state and municipal level on the same day, a "Ministry for the Future" and the "depoliticization" of the ORF.
On July 11, Wlazny appeared before Austrian journalists in a black shirt to present his beer party's list of demands. These included a "Ministry of the Future", which is to consist of experts independent of political parties and create "new concepts and forward-looking ideas regardless of the election date" - a significant step towards the "depoliticization of politics".
Commission to appoint ministers
Wlazny was more specific about the suitability tests for female ministers, which have been called for for some time. The future coalition partners are to nominate three candidates, from which a commission - consisting of one representative from each parliamentary party and the same number of experts - would then select. This would "naturally" also apply to representatives of his party.
Campaign against election days
If Wlazny has his way, there should be far fewer election Sundays in future. All elections at state and municipal level should take place on the same day "so that we don't have a constant election campaign". He is also not a fan of early elections. Election campaigns should also no longer have such a strong impact on the cityscape; each party should only be allowed to put up 2093 election posters - one for each municipality.
Wlazny not only wants to "depoliticize" politics, but also the ORF. He calls for the dissolution of the political circles of friends on the Board of Trustees: "When we get into parliament, we don't want to have anything to say in the ORF".
Use of people's councils
The Beer Party is also known to be calling for "people's councils", which would advise the population on issues of "high interest", such as "immigration or federalism reform".
They have already secured the domain "wosisdeileistung.at", where citizens can see exactly what their taxes are being spent on. After the election, the domain will be donated to the next federal government - even if they are not represented in it themselves.
Handing over office as district councillor
Because he is currently working "intensively" on the program and "my day only has 24 hours", Wlazny has now handed over his office as district councillor in Vienna-Simmering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
