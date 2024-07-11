Beer party presents first “package of demands”

Campaign against election days

If Wlazny has his way, there should be far fewer election Sundays in future. All elections at state and municipal level should take place on the same day "so that we don't have a constant election campaign". He is also not a fan of early elections. Election campaigns should also no longer have such a strong impact on the cityscape; each party should only be allowed to put up 2093 election posters - one for each municipality.