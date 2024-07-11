Vorteilswelt
Some innovations

Civilian service: fewer applicants than places available

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 13:35

In the first half of the year, 8313 civilian service applications were submitted, which corresponds to a decrease of 9.4 percent compared to the same period in 2023. From January to June inclusive, 5613 civilian servants were assigned, which corresponds to a demand coverage of 89.1 percent. This corresponds to an increase of 2.1% compared to 2023.

comment0 Kommentare

The decline in declarations of civilian service can be explained by a general decline in the number of samples. There are also no more backlogs from the coronavirus year 2020.

Demand coverage is expected to increase further to around 90% by the end of the year. According to Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP), State Secretary for Youth and Civilian Service, 100% capacity utilization is not possible due to short-term absences.

Claudia Plakolm appeals to young men to sign up for civilian service. (Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)
Claudia Plakolm appeals to young men to sign up for civilian service.
(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Innovations in the amendment to theCivilian Service Act
 In addition to the recent increase in basic pay from EUR 536.10 (2023) to EUR 585.10 (2024), an amendment to the Civilian Service Act passed by Parliament in July also brings some innovations. The amendment to the law now makes it possible to take action against "system changers" by having the civilian service authority commission an examination by a specialist.

Furthermore, it will be possible to divide the civilian service under certain circumstances. In addition, the papa month and hours of leave (previously only whole days) will be introduced and preferential assignment will be extended to include care for the elderly and hospitals.

There are many different areas in which community service workers are deployed
The three areas with the most assignments are emergency services (41.3 percent of assignments), social and disability services (24.2 percent) and care for the elderly (12.4 percent).

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

