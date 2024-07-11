Deal is done! Bayern sign Joao Palhinha

"Important building block for the future"

"Joao Palhinha was already highly rated by FC Bayern last summer - and rightly so! It was important that the contact was never broken off. Joao really wanted to join FC Bayern and we need players like that. He is an important building block for our future," said sporting director Max Eberl. "He proved his strengths on the big stage again at the European Championship in particular and brings a lot of experience with him because he has already played in one European Championship and one World Cup and played around 300 competitive games in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us even more stability in the center."