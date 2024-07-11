Vorteilswelt
Good things take time

Deal is done! Bayern sign Joao Palhinha

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 10:37

FC Bayern fought for the services of the defensive midfielder for a year, but now the deal is done. Joao Palhinha leaves Fulham FC and signs a four-year contract with the Munich club.

comment0 Kommentare

The German record champions will reportedly pay a fixed transfer fee of 46 million euros to the Premier League club for the 29-year-old. A sum that could increase due to bonus payments. There was no official information on this.

"Important building block for the future"
"Joao Palhinha was already highly rated by FC Bayern last summer - and rightly so! It was important that the contact was never broken off. Joao really wanted to join FC Bayern and we need players like that. He is an important building block for our future," said sporting director Max Eberl. "He proved his strengths on the big stage again at the European Championship in particular and brings a lot of experience with him because he has already played in one European Championship and one World Cup and played around 300 competitive games in the Portuguese and English leagues. He will give us even more stability in the center."

Palhinha (l.) in action for Portugal's national team (Bild: AFP/APA/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)
Palhinha (l.) in action for Portugal's national team
(Bild: AFP/APA/PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Last summer, then Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel had already wanted a defensive-minded six-man for the midfield. A deal to sign the 30-time international, who had moved to England in 2022, fell through on the last day of the transfer window because the London club did not release him without a replacement. Palhinha had subsequently extended his contract with the English Premier League club until the summer of 2028. The new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany now has the "holding six" that his predecessor Tuchel had once longed for, while ÖFB legionnaire Konrad Laimer has a competitor in central midfield.

"One of the happiest days of my life"
"This is one of the happiest days of my life. I'm now playing for one of the absolute top clubs in Europe, it's a dream come true for me and I'm very proud of that," explained Palhinha.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

