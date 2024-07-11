Out at Ferrari
Sainz describes: “It was always complicated”
For Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari chapter comes to an end after the current season and he will have to look for a new cockpit for the coming racing year. A difficult choice, even without the latest developments in the driver market and the rule revolution that will come in 2026.
Alpine, Williams or Sauber? Sainz currently has three offers on the table and could probably sign at any time. Before he does, however, the Spaniard wants to take enough time to weigh up each of the three options carefully.
Everything new
After all, there are exciting years ahead for Formula 1. The Sauber team will become Audi in 2026, and new rules will come into force in the same year (weight reduction, shorter wheelbase, narrower vehicle width, ...). At the moment, it is difficult to say which racing team will react best to the revolution.
But even without these developments, the choice of the right team is not an easy one, as Sainz points out. "It was always complicated, such a decision is never easy - or at least not as easy as it is portrayed in the media. That's why I haven't made this choice yet," explained the three-time Grand Prix winner. "It's also a bit of a guessing game, you need luck and try to figure out what's happening in Formula 1." Until a new chapter begins for the 29-year-old, he wants to get the best out of the remaining races of the season with Ferrari. He is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 146 points.
