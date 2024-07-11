Sainz describes: “It was always complicated”

But even without these developments, the choice of the right team is not an easy one, as Sainz points out. "It was always complicated, such a decision is never easy - or at least not as easy as it is portrayed in the media. That's why I haven't made this choice yet," explained the three-time Grand Prix winner. "It's also a bit of a guessing game, you need luck and try to figure out what's happening in Formula 1." Until a new chapter begins for the 29-year-old, he wants to get the best out of the remaining races of the season with Ferrari. He is currently fourth in the drivers' championship with 146 points.