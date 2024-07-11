Mourning for Tanner son
“Alf” child star Benji Gregory (46) has died
Benji Gregory became a star with his role as Tanner's son Brian in the cult series "Alf". Now the actor has died unexpectedly at the age of just 46.
Benji Gregory was just seven years old when he first appeared in front of the camera for the cult sitcom about the alien Alf in the 1980s. The series, which was finally discontinued in 1990 after 102 episodes, made him famous overnight.
Found lifeless in his car
Now Gregory is dead. According to US media reports, the actor, who retired from the public eye shortly after the series ended and joined the US Navy in 2003, died unexpectedly in mid-June at the age of just 46.
His sister Rebecca has now confirmed the tragic circumstances of Gregory's death to "TMZ". According to the report, the ex-child star was found lifeless in his car. It is reported that the 46-year-old's car was parked in the parking lot of a US bank branch in Peoria, Arizona.
The official cause of death has not yet been determined. However, Gregory's sister admitted to "TMZ" that her brother had recently been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder. He is also said to have struggled with severe sleep problems, which sometimes kept him awake for days.
A tragic accident?
Close confidants of the former child star are currently assuming a tragic accident, as his beloved dog "Hans" was also found dead alongside Benji Gregory. It is therefore assumed that the 46-year-old fell asleep in his car and died as a result of heatstroke.
Benji Gregory came from an acting family: his father, uncle and sister were also in front of the camera. However, the "Alf" child star was also seen in other roles. For example, he lent his voice to a character in "Fantastic Max" and had smaller appearances in "The A-Team", "T.J. Hooker" and "The Twilight Zone".
If you or someone close to you is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis telephones and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
