At its summit meeting in Washington, NATO decided to provide 40 billion euros in military aid for Ukraine. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg spoke of a "significant" aid package. In addition, powers were withdrawn from the USA to protect it from Donald Trump.
At the end of the summit, the heads of state and government will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on Thursday. US President Joe Biden will then address the press as host of the summit.
The allies did not issue an invitation to Ukraine to join, but according to their summit declaration, they see the country on an "irreversible path" to membership.
Stoltenberg sees clear messages
NATO's declaration on Ukraine's "irreversible" path to alliance membership is a clear sign of commitment, Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Washington on Wednesday. "This is a clear message from NATO allies that we really want Ukraine to join and that we will work with Ukraine to achieve this goal."
The 40 billion euros for Kiev should flow "within the next year". From the NATO summit in The Hague next year, the member states want to review whether new pledges are necessary.
All funds that have flowed since January 1, 2024 will be taken into account. According to diplomats, Germany will not have to make any new demands. Berlin had already pledged eight billion euros to Kiev for this year. The NATO partners also began delivering F-16 fighter jets to Kiev that had been promised for some time.
Aid is made Trump-proof
According to Stoltenberg, the heads of state and government also agreed on a plan to secure aid to Ukraine even if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. NATO wants to coordinate its arms deliveries to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Europe from a new headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. The command is held by a three-star general with 700 troops under his command. The Europeans are thus taking on more responsibility from the USA.
President Zelenskyi did not receive the invitation to join that Ukraine had hoped for in Washington either. The main reason for this is the fear of the USA and Germany of a confrontation with Russia.
How is Biden doing?
After the NATO-Ukraine Council, US President Biden wants to appear before the press as host of the summit. The appearance is eagerly awaited. Since his weak performance in the TV duel against Trump around two weeks ago, the 81-year-old has been confronted with calls for him to withdraw from the presidential race. He rarely answers journalists' questions without a script.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also wants to make a statement after the summit. In Washington, he expressed his willingness to take on more responsibility in NATO in the event of a Trump victory in the US presidential election in November. On behalf of Germany as the largest European NATO country, he assured: "I will live up to this responsibility."
Beijing annoyed by final declaration
NATO expressed "deep concern" about China's close relations with Russia. In their declaration, the 32 member states called China a "decisive accomplice" in the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine. Beijing has not yet publicly condemned the war and continues to supply Moscow with goods for both civilian and military use.
Stoltenberg spoke of the "strongest message yet" to the People's Republic to reconsider its stance. However, possible sanctions are a matter for the individual member states. On Thursday, the heads of state and government will meet with partner countries from the Asia-Pacific region such as Australia and South Korea.
China reacted with harsh criticism. The statement was full of "aggressive rhetoric" and the content concerning China contained provocations, "lies, incitement and slander", said a spokesperson for the Chinese mission to the European Union on Thursday. "As we all know, China did not cause the crisis in Ukraine". NATO's comments are likely to further strain the already strained relations between China and the transatlantic defense alliance.
