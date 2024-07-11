Aid is made Trump-proof

According to Stoltenberg, the heads of state and government also agreed on a plan to secure aid to Ukraine even if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election. NATO wants to coordinate its arms deliveries to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Europe from a new headquarters in Wiesbaden, Germany. The command is held by a three-star general with 700 troops under his command. The Europeans are thus taking on more responsibility from the USA.