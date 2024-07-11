“That says it all!” Van Dijk lashes out at referee

Specifically, Van Dijk was concerned about the penalty given to England, which Harry Kane safely converted to make it 1:1 at the interval. "I wouldn't have given the penalty. But in the end the VAR intervened - and we have to accept that," said Van Dijk after the game: "When you lose in the last minute, it hurts. It's pure pain, but you still have to accept it. We were better in the second half, we thought a goal was in the air."