European Championship exit sealed
“That says it all!” Van Dijk lashes out at referee
The Netherlands have to pack their bags for the European Championship - and for captain Virgil Van Dijk, referee Felix Zwayer is "the culprit". After the final whistle, the defense boss takes a sharp shot at the German.
Specifically, Van Dijk was concerned about the penalty given to England, which Harry Kane safely converted to make it 1:1 at the interval. "I wouldn't have given the penalty. But in the end the VAR intervened - and we have to accept that," said Van Dijk after the game: "When you lose in the last minute, it hurts. It's pure pain, but you still have to accept it. We were better in the second half, we thought a goal was in the air."
"The fact that he runs straight into the dressing room says it all!"
In stoppage time, substitute Ollie Watkins caused ecstasy in Dortmund with his winning goal to make it 2:1 for the "Three Lions". Bitter for the Netherlands and Van Dijk, who added against referee Zwayer: "The fact that he runs straight into the dressing room says it all!"
The affected Denzel Dumfries, who tried to block Kane's shot but was fouled in the process, commented: "There is contact with Kane, so you know that the referee can give the penalty. I take responsibility for that. You do everything you can to prevent a goal, but then something like that happens. That really sucks."
England will now face Spain in the European Championship final on Sunday (9pm).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
