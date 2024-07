“Contract was a loss-making business for my husband”

For the first time since March, not only the now dismissed artistic director and artistic director of the Brucknerhaus, Dietmar Kerschbaum, has become the focus of possible conflicts of interest, but also a political office holder: Doris Lang-Mayerhofer, ÖVP city councillor for culture and deputy chairwoman of the LIVA supervisory board. According to a report presented on Tuesday by the auditing company KPMG, her husband's company, Interior Design Maylan, in which the ÖVP politician also appears in the company register as a 50 percent shareholder, is said to have received an order for carpentry work for the new entrance area in the Brucknerhaus. Cost: 67,608 euros - "Krone" has the invoice.