Doskozil: “SPÖ no longer represents the little man”
Burgenland's governor Hans Peter Doskozil covers everything from politics to health in his new book "Hausverstand". He is sometimes harsh on his own party.
On 192 pages, Governor Hans Peter Doskozil describes private matters, such as his origins or his health, and looks back on important events in his time as a police officer and politician. The episode when he was leader of the SPÖ for a short time is also included.
My aim with this book is to provide an insight into the dynamics that exist within a political party.
Landeshauptmann Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ)
At the same time, Doskozil outlines his political views quite clearly, for example on the topics of minimum wage, care and economic policy. "I'm not the type to open up like that personally. But I have found that it is not that difficult for me," said Doskozil at the presentation in the Martinsschlössl Donnerskirchen.
Trade unionist as a negative example
He was not sparing in his criticism of the SPÖ: he cited top trade unionists as a negative example, who negotiate pay rises that give them personally 2500 euros more gross, but not 300 euros more for minimum wage earners. He also has little use for the First of May on Vienna's Rathausplatz. The grandstand on which the party elite stands has something "arrogant and out of date" about it.
From libertarians to freemasons
For Doskozil, the SPÖ is no longer the "proud workers' party" of the past, the party of the much-cited "little man": "In reality, we no longer represent these groups at all." He also advocates a different approach to the FPÖ. We should not act as "moralists-in-chief", but rather engage with their content.
At the same time, the regional leader reports on a - unsuccessful - recruitment attempt by the Freemasons, "who are definitely a power factor in the SPÖ". Doskozil rules out a return to federal politics. At the same time, he announced that he would continue to argue his case
Book info
"Common sense. My life, my politics." - Hans Peter Doskozil, Ecowing publishing house, ISBN 978-3-7110-0316-4
