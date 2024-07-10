Rectorate acquitted after controversial job allocation

"Must criteria all fulfilled"

Finally, the applicant who was ultimately rejected was called to the witness stand. He "did not know" why he was rejected. The witness explained that he considered himself to be more suitable: "I definitely fulfilled the mandatory criteria." He also felt he had an advantage when it came to other desired skills and could also point to "numerous additional qualifications". With regard to the publications in question, he pointed out that the medium was a "very young journal": "A low ranking doesn't mean anything." Contrary to the statement of one of the defendants, these could be found in any case. In addition, he could refer to "impeccable service evaluations" and had also submitted these. According to witnesses, he was "surprised" that people had made derogatory comments about his appearance as a strength athlete, as he had not had any problems with this before. With regard to alleged problems in the building, there had been "not a single conversation with the rectorate".