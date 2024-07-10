Trial in Innsbruck
Stalking allegations in the emergency services in court
The "pattern" was apparently always the same: a senior emergency paramedic (31) in Tyrol is said to have often made life hell for two female colleagues, with whom he also had a relationship. Now he is on trial for stalking and making dangerous threats.
Among other things, the man is said to have intercepted one of the two women several times outside a gym, visited her at the office and almost bullied her with a suppressed phone number. "They were very manipulative and sometimes extremely borderline with women," said Judge Andrea Steffan. However, she acquitted the accused of the charge of persistent stalking.
They clearly wanted to harm her.
Richterin Andrea Steffan
However, the 31-year-old should have been convicted of making a dangerous threat against a woman. "They threatened to send chat histories in which the woman expressed suicidal intentions to the management of the rescue organization and thus clearly wanted to harm her," said the judge.
Order for counseling for men
She therefore sentenced him to a half conditional fine of 3600 euros. She also ordered the man to attend men's counseling. "This is the place where they are most likely to reflect on their actions," said Steffan.
Verdict already legally binding
After a brief consultation with his defense lawyer, the man accepted the verdict. "I made mistakes, especially in that I was sometimes double-tracked in relationships," he apologized.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
