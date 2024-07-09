How to make your own four walls affordable

An annual subsidy of 1.5 percent until 2028

Until March 31, 2025, the state would like to offer interest subsidies of 1.5 percent to anyone who would like to finance their own home with a loan. Applications can be submitted from September 1, subject to compliance with the funding criteria. Recipients take out their loans with a bank and, after submitting their application, receive an annual subsidy of 1.5 percent of the loan amount (minimum loan amount 50,000 euros, subsidy up to a maximum loan amount of 200,000 euros) as part of the housing subsidy until 2028. For a loan amount of 200,000 euros, this results in an interest subsidy of 3,000 euros per year in addition to the housing subsidy and a total of 12,000 euros until 2028.