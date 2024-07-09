Help with interest rates
How to make your own four walls affordable
Measures are now being taken in the federal states to make housing affordable again. In addition to a renovation offensive, help is also to be provided with interest rates. A sample calculation illustrates the funding.
84 million euros - this is how much Tyrol, for example, will receive from the nationwide "housing package billion". The Tyrolean state government's primary aim is to make it more affordable for the population to own their own four walls. 54 percent already own their own home - now young people should also have a perspective on this. In addition to new apartments, the money will also go towards a renovation offensive (15 million euros are available for this) and an interest rate support for loans.
Every young person in Tyrol must have the prospect of owning their own home. This is the only way we will be able to maintain the motivation in our state.
LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP)
An annual subsidy of 1.5 percent until 2028
Until March 31, 2025, the state would like to offer interest subsidies of 1.5 percent to anyone who would like to finance their own home with a loan. Applications can be submitted from September 1, subject to compliance with the funding criteria. Recipients take out their loans with a bank and, after submitting their application, receive an annual subsidy of 1.5 percent of the loan amount (minimum loan amount 50,000 euros, subsidy up to a maximum loan amount of 200,000 euros) as part of the housing subsidy until 2028. For a loan amount of 200,000 euros, this results in an interest subsidy of 3,000 euros per year in addition to the housing subsidy and a total of 12,000 euros until 2028.
Das Land gibt ein Rechenbeispiel vor: Angenommen, man kauft sich eine 75 Quadratmeter-Wohnung um 326.000 Euro (also rund 4350 pro Quadratmeter Nutzfläche), würde die Finanzierung wie folge ausschauen: Wohnbauförderungskredit: 146.250 Euro mit einer Effektivverzinsung von 0,8% auf 37,5 Jahre Laufzeit; Zuschuss energiesparende Maßnahmen: 9750 Euro; Eigenmittel: 60.000 Euro und ein Bankkredit 110.000 Euro.
Bei einem Bankkredit von 110.000 Euro wäre der Zuschuss des Landes von 1,5 Prozent 1650 Euro pro Jahr. Bis Ende 2028 käme man insgesamt auf 6600 Euro.
Around 42 million is earmarked for this. The largest chunk, 66 million euros, is earmarked for the construction of housing. This will allow 530 apartments to be built. Half is earmarked for ownership or rent-to-own models, the other half for rental apartments, as was announced at the press conference. There, LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) once again criticized the KIM regulation - a 20% share of own funds, no longer than 35 years term, repayment rate must not exceed 40% of the net disposable household income.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.