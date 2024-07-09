Deterioration in the Karl-Marx-Hof despite recent refurbishment

Wiener Wohnen blames tenants for the mold

The tenant contacted Wiener Wohnen some time ago, but their concerns were not taken seriously enough. Instead of a sustainable solution, the family was merely given tips on supposedly incorrect ventilation behavior. "I would understand if we had a small apartment and no window in the bathroom, but there must be more to it than that," says the employee. The G. family is not alone with the problem; their neighbors also complain about similar problems. It is also worrying that cracks are also visible in the walls of the stairwell, and the staircase in the stairwell has already had to be shimmed to prevent it from collapsing.