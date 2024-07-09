Mold & Co.
Deterioration in the Karl-Marx-Hof despite recent refurbishment
Structural defects in the cult community building endanger the health of residents. The renovation was carried out not long ago. The FPÖ is calling for the defects to be urgently rectified.
The famous Karl-Marx-Hof in Döbling is almost a hundred years old. The signs of the times are particularly noticeable on the inside. Tenant Andre G. has lived in Vienna's most famous municipal building since his childhood and has witnessed the decay at first hand. He never wanted to leave, but the defects in his apartment may soon force him to do so.
Specifically, mould has been proliferating in the 90 square meter apartment for several years, especially in the bathroom and the separate toilet. The plaster is also crumbling from the walls. "We live here with our two children and I'm worried about their health," says the 40-year-old.
Figures
Vienna's most famous municipal building, the Karl-Marx-Hof, is 1.1 kilometers long. This makes it the longest continuous residential building in the world. 1382 apartments provide space for around 5000 people.
Wiener Wohnen blames tenants for the mold
The tenant contacted Wiener Wohnen some time ago, but their concerns were not taken seriously enough. Instead of a sustainable solution, the family was merely given tips on supposedly incorrect ventilation behavior. "I would understand if we had a small apartment and no window in the bathroom, but there must be more to it than that," says the employee. The G. family is not alone with the problem; their neighbors also complain about similar problems. It is also worrying that cracks are also visible in the walls of the stairwell, and the staircase in the stairwell has already had to be shimmed to prevent it from collapsing.
These conditions in the Karl-Marx-Hof are an imposition. It is inconceivable how people are being let down by the SPÖ. The fact that the affected residents are being told off by Wiener Wohnen with pointless ventilation tips is the last straw.
FPÖ-Bezirksparteiobmann Klemens Resch
Bild: FPÖ Wien
For district party chairman Klemens Resch (FPÖ), the conditions in the city's largest municipal building are unacceptable: "It is inconceivable how people are being let down by Wiener Wohnen. The fact that the residents affected are being told off with pointless ventilation tips is the bottom of the barrel." He calls for the immediate renovation of the historically and architecturally significant building. And what does Wiener Wohnen say?
"We received mold reports in 2015 and 2017, but we have not received any current mold reports. We have arranged an inspection appointment with the affected tenants for Friday - only then can further steps be taken."
However, it is noted that the Karl-Marx-Hof residential complex was extensively renovated between 2010 and 2020, with the measures amounting to around 50 million euros. This was probably not enough to solve all the problems.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.