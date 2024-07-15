Can drinking too much coffee be harmful?

The idea that coffee is a fluid robber is based on a misconception. According to the German Nutrition Society (DGE), drinks containing caffeine can be included in the fluid balance like any other drink. This is because large amounts of coffee only lead to increased water excretion in people who are not used to it. For people who drink coffee more often, the diuretic effect is minimal. The traditional glass of water with coffee is still useful if you tend to drink too little in general.