Loan with option to buy
Deal is perfect: Rapid has a new striker!
Now it's official! As the "Krone" already reported, Rapid has secured the services of striker Dion Beljo. The 22-year-old Croatian, who is under contract with FC Augsburg, will initially be loaned out for one year.
A purchase option has also been agreed, the terms of which are not being disclosed. Beljo has scored five goals and provided three assists in 45 appearances for Augsburg.
In October, the 1.95-metre striker made his first two appearances for the Croatian senior national team and also made twelve appearances for his home country's U21 team (two goals).
New goalscorer?
"We really wanted to have Dion Beljo in our ranks, his profile complements our attacking options perfectly. He is still young, but at the same time experienced and already has one and a half seasons at the highest level in the German-speaking world behind him," enthuses Rapids sporting director Markus Katzer.
The Hütteldorfer quickly found a replacement for center forward Fally Mayulu, who was sold to England. "I have every confidence that he can develop into a goalscoring machine with us and, like our entire coaching team, I'm looking forward to working with him," said Katzer about Beljo.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.