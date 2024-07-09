Doctors warn
First we sweat, then we’re threatened by severe storms
Summer has us fully in its grip. Temperatures are gradually climbing up to 37 degrees this week, especially in the east. The unpleasant consequence: numerous tropical nights - and also severe storms with hail, torrential rain and gale-force winds.
When something is considered "relatively certain" in meteorology, there is usually a threat of trouble. This is also the case this week, when the risk of severe weather increases considerably across the country towards the weekend. But let's take things in turn: after clouds kept the heat away from us for the most part yesterday, today the glorious summer weather is mostly unclouded throughout the country.
Keep an eye on the sky from Wednesday
According to Ubimet weather forecaster Michele Salmi, things will get exciting from a meteorological point of view towards the middle of the week. A cold front will sweep over us from the west, where thunderstorms, including heavy ones in Vorarlberg and Tyrol, can be expected as early as Wednesday morning. By the evening, these thunderstorms will spread throughout the north and mountains - hail and storms are to be expected.
Hail, gales and masses of water in the west
While the same game is likely to be repeated on Thursday, temperatures will rise permanently in the far east. They could climb up to 37 degrees in Vienna and the surrounding area on Friday. However, the accumulated heat will only be released on Friday in the west and north in "very heavy thunderstorms", according to Salmi. In the north of Tyrol, Salzburg and Upper Austria, there are warnings of hail, gale-force winds and torrential rain.
Tropical nights and risk of thunderstorms in the east
The situation calms down in those parts of the country on Saturday. The east, however, will be sweltering in the heat - from today's perspective, the east and south will also be the focus of violent thunderstorms. If it doesn't cool down noticeably at the weekend, it looks like the heatwave will last longer. In any case, the Viennese can already prepare themselves for seven to eight tropical nights in a row.
Medical association advises special caution
This heat can cause health problems for many people, warns the Vienna Medical Association. Older women and men, babies and small children, pregnant women and people with pre-existing conditions are particularly affected. The Vienna Medical Association has therefore issued a warning and advised special caution.
"High temperatures can lead to symptoms such as muscle aches and headaches, nausea, tiredness and an increased heart rate. Older people in particular may also experience severe circulatory problems and confusion - in such cases, a doctor should be consulted as soon as possible," said Johannes Steinhart, President of the Austrian and Vienna Medical Chambers, in a statement on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.