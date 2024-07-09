First we sweat, then we’re threatened by severe storms

Tropical nights and risk of thunderstorms in the east

The situation calms down in those parts of the country on Saturday. The east, however, will be sweltering in the heat - from today's perspective, the east and south will also be the focus of violent thunderstorms. If it doesn't cool down noticeably at the weekend, it looks like the heatwave will last longer. In any case, the Viennese can already prepare themselves for seven to eight tropical nights in a row.