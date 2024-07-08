“Burgenland way” towards the national elections

Key issue of asylum

For National Councillor Köllner, the topic of migration and asylum is high on the list of issues. "We are the only party with a paper that clearly sets out our line. The right-wing parties don't want to solve this asylum problem at all, because they need it for their political agenda to survive," says the 32-year-old. "We know the challenges at the border, with around 300 people smugglers arrested and tens of thousands of asylum applications in 2023. Our demands are therefore clear: a maximum of 10,000 asylum applications in Austria and no more benefits in kind for applicants with a negative decision."