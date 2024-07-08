SPÖ candidates
“Burgenland way” towards the national elections
The SPÖ gathered its candidates in Eisenstadt and Oberwart on Monday to get in the mood for the elections in the fall. The party line was also discussed.
The SPÖ invited its candidates for the National Council elections in the fall to Eisenstadt and Oberwart for an exchange of ideas under the motto "We are bringing the successful Burgenland way into parliament!". Illmitz mayor Maximilian Köllner is first on the list in the northern regional constituency, followed by regional managing director Jasmin Puchwein and Vanessa Sommer. In the South, Jürgen Schabhüttl is in first place, followed by Olivia Kaiser and Christoph Frühstück.
A female list
"We have a very female list. We support young women in getting involved in politics," said Puchwein. "With the topics of care, health, the lowest risk of poverty in Burgenland and numerous measures against inflation, we want to continue on Burgenland's successful path."
Key issue of asylum
For National Councillor Köllner, the topic of migration and asylum is high on the list of issues. "We are the only party with a paper that clearly sets out our line. The right-wing parties don't want to solve this asylum problem at all, because they need it for their political agenda to survive," says the 32-year-old. "We know the challenges at the border, with around 300 people smugglers arrested and tens of thousands of asylum applications in 2023. Our demands are therefore clear: a maximum of 10,000 asylum applications in Austria and no more benefits in kind for applicants with a negative decision."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
