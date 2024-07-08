Vorteilswelt
Recovery after bankruptcy

Achenseebahn allowed to run at full steam for another ten years

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 16:21

The historic steam cogwheel railroad between Jenbach and the Tyrolean Achensee has had its railroad concession extended. Last year, it welcomed more than 62,000 passengers.

comment0 Kommentare

A few years ago, things were still looking bad for the Achenseebahn - Europe's oldest steam cogwheel railroad was threatened with insolvency - but things are now looking better again at Lake Achensee. From a legal point of view at least, nothing stands in the way of operation for another ten years, as the federal government has extended the concession required to operate the Achenseebahn for another ten years. The renovated locomotives "Hannah", "Georg" and "Theodor" can therefore continue to steam along the six-kilometre route between Jenbach and Seespitz until at least 2034.

"The Achenseebahn is still a highlight for locals and guests from near and far, even on the 135th anniversary of the railroad - the extension of the railroad concession paves the way for another ten years of operation with many happy passengers," says a delighted René Zumtobel, Regional Councillor for Transport, who is also Chairman of the General Assembly.

Attractive combined ticket and low prices
Since the state of Tyrol, the municipalities of Jenbach, Eben and Achenkirch and the Zillertaler Verkehrsbetriebe took over the Achenseebahn in 2021 and saved it from bankruptcy, per capita revenue has increased significantly. Last year, more than 62,000 passengers traveled on the historic steam cog railroad. Those responsible are focusing above all on lower prices on less busy days and on a combined ticket with the Achensee boat service.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nicole Greiderer
Nicole Greiderer
Loading
