Achenseebahn allowed to run at full steam for another ten years

A few years ago, things were still looking bad for the Achenseebahn - Europe's oldest steam cogwheel railroad was threatened with insolvency - but things are now looking better again at Lake Achensee. From a legal point of view at least, nothing stands in the way of operation for another ten years, as the federal government has extended the concession required to operate the Achenseebahn for another ten years. The renovated locomotives "Hannah", "Georg" and "Theodor" can therefore continue to steam along the six-kilometre route between Jenbach and Seespitz until at least 2034.