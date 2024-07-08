Bankruptcy with e-charging stations: 97 jobs on the line

Restructuring planned, but failed

What are the next steps for EnerCharge? The plan is to sell the business as a "complete package" in order to achieve a higher rate and save what can be saved. However, things are not looking good; according to credit protection agencies, liquidity is only just under one million euros - which is why an out-of-court restructuring has already failed due to a lack of funds. Klaus Haslinglehner, a lawyer from Klagenfurt, was appointed as the liquidator.