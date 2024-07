“Ring free!” for the gladiators of the modern era

When record champion Chris "Bambi Killer" Raaber meets Maltese Gianni Valetta in the arena in Bad Deutsch-Altenburg, Bruck an der Leitha district, the two heavyweights will fight for the title once held by the legendary Otto Wanz. Today, his son Michael is committed to upholding the tradition of this sport in Austria. Even seven years after the death of "Big Otto", his ring battles are still on everyone's lips. "Those who are not forgotten are immortal," emphasizes Michael Wanz, who sees the Styrian Raaber as a legitimate successor to the title.