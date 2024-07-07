Chairs, tables and tents flew around

Tree fell over

The biggest disaster took place at Tummelplatz, where parts of a large tree fell over at around 8.30 pm, hitting several people. A mother (41) and her nine-year-old daughter from Kremsmünster were particularly badly affected: they lay unconscious on the ground. Passers-by, including a doctor, immediately provided first aid before an emergency doctor took over and took the two to hospital. Four other people were also injured in the incident, including three children aged eight, ten and twelve.