The little ones scored big in the performance competition

"Maximum team spirit and professionalism"

Governor Markus Wallner and State Councillor for Security Christian Gantner (both ÖVP) were also impressed by the performance of the Ländle-Florianis. They were completely impressed by what they saw: "Our fire departments showed a high degree of team spirit, motivation and professionalism today. This is what characterizes our fire departments in the state," said Governor Markus Wallner, who was impressed. And Ganter added: "You can rely on our fire departments: they demonstrate their great skills and commitment in every operation and every exercise, thereby making a significant contribution to the high level of safety in our country."