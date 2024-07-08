Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

July 12 and 13

A fixed star in the music sky for 25 years: Starnacht

Nachrichten
08.07.2024 11:01

Starnacht am Wörthersee is celebrating its 25th anniversary! A musical spectacle with lots of emotions and unforgettable moments awaits visitors. Here are answers to possible questions about the event.

comment0 Kommentare

Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl welcome stars such as pop-rock singer Christina Stürmer, singer-songwriter and DGC "chief juror" Thorsteinn Einarsson, Melissa Naschenweg, Die Seer, who are saying goodbye to the stage this year, comedian Bülent Ceylan, who will be rocking the Starnacht stage for the first time, and the guys from Folkshilfe will also be making their Starnacht debut.

"Starnacht am Wörthersee"

These artists will be performing

  • Rainhard Fendrich
  • Christina Stürmer
  • Bülent Ceylan,
  • Melissa Naschenweng
  • Ben Zucker
  • Folk help
  • Thorsteinn Einarsson
  • The Seer
  • Marianne Rosenberg
  • Semino Rossi
  • Michelle
  • Chris Steger
  • Christin Stark
  • DJ Ötzi
  • Nicotine

tickets
Tickets are available at Ö-Ticket from 89 euros. There is also a box office to buy remaining tickets or pick up reserved tickets: from 4 p.m. on the promenade of the Wörthersee-Ostbucht. Cash payment only!

Information on wheelchair spaces: 10 am - 7 pm on 01 96096 202

Bus
On the day of the event, admission tickets are also valid as tickets for the Stadtwerke Klagenfurt - from three hours before the start of the show until the end of service. Lines 10 and 20 go directly to Strandbad Klagenfurt, from there it is a three-minute walk to the Starnacht Arena.

Procedure
Admission is from 6.30 pm on both evenings, the warm-up starts at around 7 pm, the show starts at 8.15 pm and lasts until 11.15 pm. The gastro zone opens at 3 pm.

The only difference between the show on Friday and Saturday is that Saturday's show will be broadcast live on TV.

Prohibitions
Professional cameras, video and other recording devices as well as selfie sticks, glass bottles, folding chairs, camping chairs and umbrellas are strictly prohibited in the arena. There will be entrance controls.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf