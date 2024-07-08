July 12 and 13
A fixed star in the music sky for 25 years: Starnacht
Starnacht am Wörthersee is celebrating its 25th anniversary! A musical spectacle with lots of emotions and unforgettable moments awaits visitors. Here are answers to possible questions about the event.
Barbara Schöneberger and Hans Sigl welcome stars such as pop-rock singer Christina Stürmer, singer-songwriter and DGC "chief juror" Thorsteinn Einarsson, Melissa Naschenweg, Die Seer, who are saying goodbye to the stage this year, comedian Bülent Ceylan, who will be rocking the Starnacht stage for the first time, and the guys from Folkshilfe will also be making their Starnacht debut.
"Starnacht am Wörthersee"
These artists will be performing
- Rainhard Fendrich
- Christina Stürmer
- Bülent Ceylan,
- Melissa Naschenweng
- Ben Zucker
- Folk help
- Thorsteinn Einarsson
- The Seer
- Marianne Rosenberg
- Semino Rossi
- Michelle
- Chris Steger
- Christin Stark
- DJ Ötzi
- Nicotine
tickets
Tickets are available at Ö-Ticket from 89 euros. There is also a box office to buy remaining tickets or pick up reserved tickets: from 4 p.m. on the promenade of the Wörthersee-Ostbucht. Cash payment only!
Information on wheelchair spaces: 10 am - 7 pm on 01 96096 202
Bus
On the day of the event, admission tickets are also valid as tickets for the Stadtwerke Klagenfurt - from three hours before the start of the show until the end of service. Lines 10 and 20 go directly to Strandbad Klagenfurt, from there it is a three-minute walk to the Starnacht Arena.
Procedure
Admission is from 6.30 pm on both evenings, the warm-up starts at around 7 pm, the show starts at 8.15 pm and lasts until 11.15 pm. The gastro zone opens at 3 pm.
The only difference between the show on Friday and Saturday is that Saturday's show will be broadcast live on TV.
Prohibitions
Professional cameras, video and other recording devices as well as selfie sticks, glass bottles, folding chairs, camping chairs and umbrellas are strictly prohibited in the arena. There will be entrance controls.
