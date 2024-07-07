IV President Knill only gives location a pass

Austrians need to work more again

Part-time work is a thorn in the side of the economy. "We have 25 percent fewer annual working hours than Americans and we retire too early." Incentives need to be created so that people switch from part-time to full-time, work longer and are also prepared to work overtime, says Knill. "It's a myth to believe that we can maintain this welfare state with less work. At 30 percent, we are a part-time country, we are a record holder in Europe." 800,000 people voluntarily work part-time without care responsibilities, but use the welfare state 100 percent, Knill points out. "Everyone can live however they want, but with the consequences. Unfortunately, attitudes towards work have changed."