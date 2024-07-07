Due to severe weather warning
ELF visitors glowed in other places in the meantime
A forecast storm caused the party evening at the ELF to get off to a late start on Saturday. Visitors used the waiting time for extensive warm-ups at other venues.
The glittering stones were already sparkling on their faces, their hair was freshly blow-dried and they were dressed in their best clothes. Only the location, where many elaborately styled people could be found on Saturday afternoon, was unusual.
"We received a message via the festival app that the site would open later than planned due to bad weather. Until then, we'll just get in the mood in the city center," said Lisa from Salzburg. Just like her and her friends, many other Electric Love day guests were told by the organizers not to arrive at the festival site before 8 pm. "The safety of the visitors and our crew is our top priority. Postponing the schedule and clearing the campsite always involves a lot of effort. But we're not taking any risks," said ELF boss Manuel Reifenauer.
The stranded ELF guests never got bored while waiting to get in. They simply lived the Saturday afternoon according to the motto: anticipation is the greatest joy. In the meantime, there was no shortage of parties on offer either: the "Artmosflair" strolling festival in the city center was a great place to celebrate, while the campers' cars, which provided safe shelter from the gusts of wind, blared out the bass.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
