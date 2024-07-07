ELF visitors glowed in other places in the meantime

"We received a message via the festival app that the site would open later than planned due to bad weather. Until then, we'll just get in the mood in the city center," said Lisa from Salzburg. Just like her and her friends, many other Electric Love day guests were told by the organizers not to arrive at the festival site before 8 pm. "The safety of the visitors and our crew is our top priority. Postponing the schedule and clearing the campsite always involves a lot of effort. But we're not taking any risks," said ELF boss Manuel Reifenauer.